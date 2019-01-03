Zinke denies report that he lied to Interior investigators

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2018 file photo, Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke speaks at EPA headquarters in Washington. Newly-departed Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says he's been truthful with investigators looking into numerous ethics complaints against him and has no knowledge of a report that he lied. Zinke's comments came after The Washington Post reported Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, that the Justice Department's public integrity section was examining whether he lied to investigators from Interior's office of inspector general. Cliff Owen, File AP Photo