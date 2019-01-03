National

If you use these eye drops, you should stop immediately

By David J. Neal

January 03, 2019 06:20 AM

David J. Neal dneal@MiamiHerald.com
David J. Neal dneal@MiamiHerald.com

All Lubrisine Eye Drops in 1-ounce dropper bottles made since May 12, 2012 have been recalled worldwide.

Consumers using Lubrisine Eye Drops should stop immediately.

According to the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice, Lubrisine maker Results RNA made this decision after a U.S. Food & Drug Administration inspection found the eye drops “to be manufactured using practices that do not support its sterility and contained undeclared colloidal silver.

Either situation can be a problem.

“Use of a non-sterile eye drop could result in a potentially sight threatening eye infection,” the notice says. “ Exposure to colloidal silver, over an extended period of time, could result in permanent discoloration of the conjunctiva.”

Anyone with questions about this recall can e-mail customercare@lubrisine.com; call 203-290-2992 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern time; go to the lubrisine.com website; or mail Results RNA, P.O. Box 93, New Hartford, CT, 06057.

There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly.

By

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

  Comments  