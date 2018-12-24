Song prompts 200 teens to explode into massive fight at skating rink, witnesses say

Two hundred teens erupted into a sprawling fistfight early Sunday at Virginia skating rink, and police in Roanoke say they’re still trying to figure out what started it, reports WSLS.
Some media outlets are reporting it was gunfire that kicked off the fighting, while others say a song started it.
Roanoke Police say they were called about 12:30 a.m. Sunday to northern Roanoke’s Star City Skate Center, “and found close to 200 individuals, both juveniles and adults, involved in the fight,” reported WDBJ.
Investigators said some of the teens reported hearing gunfire just before the brawling started, according to station WSET.
However, two witnesses told TV station WFXR “a song came on that stirred local gang tension” in a crowd that included youths as young as 13. The song wasn’t identified, but “gang signs soon led to 95 percent of the room” hitting each other, the station said.
“It was crazy...They had it out. They were running with it,” Nicholas Gilliam Jr. was quoted telling WFXR.
Investigators told the Roanoke Times they had yet to find proof of any gunfire inside the rink, and no one was arrested.
All juveniles up in the fighting “were turned over to their parents or caretakers” by police, reported the Roanoke Times.
Media outlets did not report anyone was injured during the brawling.
