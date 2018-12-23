Missouri governor wants repeal of new redistricting law

In this Dec. 18, 2018 photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks to The Associated Press during an interview in his Capitol office in Jefferson City, Mo. Parson told The Associated Press that he opposed the "Clean Missouri" initiative approved by voters in the November elections. He specifically wants to repeal a section requiring state House and Senate districts to be drawn by a demographer to achieve "partisan fairness" and "competitiveness" based on past statewide elections. David A. Lieb AP Photo