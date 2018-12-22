Another 164,000 pounds of turkey recalled as dozens more folks ill in salmonella outbreak

Another division of Jennie-O, the Hormel company that recalled ground turkey products in November, recalled 164,210 pounds of ground turkey products Friday in relation to the same salmonella outbreak.
Also, the Centers for Disease Control announced that outbreak has sickened another 52 people since Nov. 15, bringing the total ill to 216 over 38 states. Of that 216, 84 people have been hospitalized and one has died.
Unlike most foodborne outbreaks, this one spreads evenly across the United States. Illinois has the most ill, 21, and Minnesota has the second-most, 18. But Texas has 17, California has 16, New York has 15 and Pennsylvania has 10.
The CDC’s update repeats the warning previously stated that “The outbreak strain of Salmonella Reading is present in live turkeys and in many types of raw turkey products, indicating it might be widespread in the turkey industry.”
The ground turkey in Friday’s recall comes from Jennie-O Turkey Store Sales out of Faribault, Minnesota. November’s recall was made by Jennie-O Turkey Store Sales from Barron, Wisconsin. Both recalls, totaling 310,486 pounds of turkey, involve the same varieties of Jennie-O Ground Turkey, but Friday’s recall adds Stater Bros. 85% Lean All-Natural Ground Turkey.
▪ 3-pound packs of Jennie-O Ground Turkey, 93% Lean with use by or freeze by dates of 11/12/18 and 11/13/18.
▪ 1-pound packs of Jennie-O Ground Turkey, 93% Lean with use by or freeze by date of 11/12/18.
▪ 1-pound packs of Jennie-O Taco Seasoned Ground Turkey with use by or freeze by date of 11/12/18.
▪ 1-pound packs of Jennie-O Italian Seasoned Ground Turkey with use by or freeze by date of 11/12/18.
▪ 3-pound packs of Jennie-O Ground Turkey, 85% Lean with use by or freeze by date of 11/13/18.
▪ 2.5-pound packs of Jennie-O Ground Turkey, 93% Lean with use by or freeze by date of 11/13/18.
▪ 3-lb. packages of Stater Bros. 85% lean Ground Turkey with a use by or freeze by date of 11/12/18.
All have “EST P-579” in he USDA inspection mark.
Consumers with these products in their freezer should toss them out or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions can call Hormel Consumer Engagement, at (800) 621-3505.
Announcing this recall on the Friday evening four days before Christmas recalls the way the pre-Thanksgiving recall got expanded from 91,388 pounds to 147,276, but the USDA didn’t put an “Editor’s Note” on the recall notice pointing this out until the night before Thanksgiving.
“Salmonella is prevalent and can be present in raw poultry and meat — no raw poultry or meat is sterile,” the USDA reminds consumers. “In addition to discarding the product associated with this recall, consumers can protect themselves now and in the future by ALWAYS cooking their turkey, and other poultry products thoroughly, to a safe internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahernheit, as measured using a food thermometer. The cooking process kills the salmonella.”
