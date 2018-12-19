Aliens, dragons and Mariah Carey: Watch these over-the-top holiday light decorations

Think your holiday light decorations are cool?
Not to be a Grinch, but there are some over-the-top Christmas lights across the U.S. that might put yours to shame.
But maybe you can get some good ideas for next year.
Just take a look at this Mariah Carey-inspired decoration from Orangevale, California.
Aside from what appears to be Santa flying in an airplane on the roof, the home featured “The Queen of Christmas” herself singing “O Holy Night” on a huge screen — whistle tone and all.
And, of course, you can’t miss the big disco ball spinning over top the screen, too.
Tarig Elsiddig, who recorded the video, told the media company Storyful that it was part of his neighborhood’s annual Parade of Lights.
He shared other videos of decorations in his California neighborhood, including this one that apparently belongs to a huge “Minions” fan.
That’s just the tip of the festive light iceberg.
Another pop icon — Taylor Swift — is the centerpiece of a light display in Topeka, Kansas.
It’s not just a one-off event: The homeowners say in the video that this is their fourth year doing the display.
It’s the first year that Taylor Swift has been the star attraction.
But as the video shows, there is no screen showing a Taylor Swift music video. Instead, the lights are programmed to flash along to the beat of “Ready For It” from the singer’s latest album, Reputation.
Bobby Moore, from Raleigh, North Carolina, has decked out his house with everything from aliens to dinosaurs.
For Moore, decorating a home for the holidays is a family tradition.
“I started out with one string of blue lights around my house, which was the original string of blue lights on my dad’s house,” Moore says in the video, “and we started adding a bit every year.”
And next year, he expects to “pass the torch” to his son, who will then be in charge of the massive light display.
“We’ll have most of these things in his yard next year,” Moore said. “I got a feeling I’m going to have to come to put it up.”
In Woolmarket, Mississippi, Shelby Pierce decorated her home with festive Dachshunds wearing Santa hats and colorful sweaters.
Pierce, who owns a nearly-17-year-old Dachshund named Munchkin, said in the video that the decorations bring her and her neighbors joy.
But, Pierce said, her beloved Munchkin isn’t as happy about the display taking up the front lawn.
“This is her yard. She is not too happy about the new additions in the yard,” Pierce said. “She is not quite sure what to make of it. She’ll be glad when it’s gone, I’m sure.”
For Pierce, her impassioned love for Dachshunds isn’t that uncommon.
“Dachshund owners are a little different.” she said. “We are very adamant about our pets and we are little bit fanatic about Dachshunds.
“Most of us have a Dachshund collection of something,” she continued, “and this is mine.”
While the love of dogs has inspired some holiday decorations, so has the love of video games.
Just watch this video of a Super Mario-themed display in Haltom City, Texas.
It has everything, from Bowser dressed up as Santa to Yoshi dressed up as Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer.
It also features a light show on the garage door that pulsates with the music, which ranges from traditional holiday music to fast-paced dance tracks.
Not everyone appears to be filled with the holiday joy, however.
A video out of Centennial, Ohio, shows vandals smashing and stealing some of the family’s festive decorations.
Joe Stricker, who organized the display, told 9News that it takes him about 80 hours to put up the decorations.
It’s known in the area as “Stricker’s Winter Wonderland” — and is up from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.
And in Greenwood, Indiana, Casie Arnold says she and her family were watching Christmas movies inside their home when a man purposefully drove over their inflatable snowman.
But in another example, Diana Rowland said she wasn’t going to let other people put a damper on her holiday decorations.
The woman from New Orleans said she put up holiday dragons outside her home — but then got a letter asking if she was “involved in a demonic cult,” according to Fox8.
Instead of taking them down, Rowland decided to put up even more dragons outside.
After thousands of shares and reactions, Rowland took to Twitter to thank everyone for their outpouring of support.
“I’ve been getting a lot of messages about fundraisers/collections to buy me MORE DRAGONS, but I would much rather any Dragon Army money be donated to a worthy charity of your choice,” she wrote. “Let’s make this holiday season about joy and charity for all.”
