Troopers shoot 15-year-old who fled on horseback after beating 66-year-old woman, KBI says

After a 15-year-old boy restrained, beat and strangled a 66-year-old woman, he escaped on horseback, according to a release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
At about 10:20 a.m. Saturday, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call and responded to 10021 O Road in Smith Center. The 66-year-old victim then reported what had happened to her, the KBI said.
The deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers then spent “a few hours” trying to find the teen suspect, according to the report.
When they did find the 15-year-old who had fled on horseback, he was armed with a gun, the release states. Just before 2:20 p.m., the teen fired at the troopers before two troopers fired back at the boy.
The boy was struck during the shooting, according to the release.
He was taken to a local hospital before being flown to a Nebraska hospital for surgery. His condition was unknown as of 7:30 p.m. Saturday. His identity was not released by the KBI because he is a juvenile.
The female victim was also taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK, the release states.
The investigation into the attack is ongoing, the KBI said, and no other information is expected to be released at this time.
