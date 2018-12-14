‘Die Hard’ is not a Christmas movie, is it? New mash-up video offers a final answer

Some “Die Hard” fans will argue until the eggnog curdles that the 1988 Bruce Willis action flick is a Christmas movie.

Want to shake things up after the gifts are opened? Just fire up that debate.

Willis himself, who plays lionhearted New York City cop John McClane, saving party-goers from evil terrorists, threw everyone for a loop over the summer when, at the end of his Comedy Central roast, he declared, “Die Hard’ is not a Christmas movie!”

Yippee-ki-yay no, fans protested on Twitter, where #DieHardIsAChristmasMovie still goes strong.

“Bruce Willis is dead to me,” tweeted one brokenhearted fan.

Now, another country is heard from.

British comedy duo Cassetteboy, known for viral videos, created a mash-up to celebrate the movie’s 30th anniversary this year, and guess what the theme is?

Christmas.

“In 12 Day of Christmas – As Told by Die Hard, the team has re-edited clips to fit with the ‘12 Days of Christmas’ jingle, proving the film is a festive flick – thanks to evidence found in the script,” writes British music website NME.

The video matches numbers mentioned in the movie to the countdown of “12 Days,” then offers a litany of all the times anyone in the movie utters the word “Christmas.”

It happens bunches of times.

Hardcore “Die Hard is a Christmas movie” believers hail this new video as the final answer on the matter.

“The debate as to whether or not the classic belongs in the holiday section has gone on for over three decades now, and for some, it’s a no-brainer,” writes MovieWeb.com.

“There’s plenty of Christmas imagery, it’s mentioned quite a bit, it takes place on Christmas Eve, and the co-writer of the project has said that it is definitely a holiday movie.

“There shouldn’t really be any further arguments after that, but there still is. Thankfully, there’s a new video that helps to set the record straight.”





Here’s the wrinkle in the wrapping paper, though.

If public perception is reality, the reality of “Die Hard” is that many people do not think of it as a holiday flick.

Like, where’s the snow?

A survey last year by The Hollywood Reporter and Morning Consult found that only 25 percent of American adults consider it a holiday movie — and 62 percent don’t, NME reported while pointing out that only 2,200 adults took the survey.

Thirteen percent of those surveyed didn’t have an opinion.

Or maybe they were too busy watching Christmas movies on the Hallmark Channel.