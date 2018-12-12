Possibly fatal issue causes Del Monte recall in 25 states and 12 other countries

Rarely does “underprocessing” get named as the reason for a recall, but Del Monte yanked 64,242 cases of its Fiesta Corn Seasoned with Red & Green Peppers for underprocessing.
The company-written, FDA-posted recall notice explains, “These deviations were part of the commercial sterilization process and could result in contamination by spoilage organisms or pathogens, which could lead to life-threatening illness if consumed.”
Two things should be noted: that “life-threatening illness” phrase usually appears with recalls involving E. coli or botulism and Del Monte says this is a precautionary recall. It knows of no illnesses yet.
On the 15.25-ounce cans, consumers should look for UPC code 24000 02770 and a best by date of Aug. 14-16, 2021; Sept. 3-6, 2021; or Sept. 22 or 23, 2021.
The Fiesta Corn went to 25 states: Florida, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Missouri, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, Georgia, Alaska, Alabama, Connecticut, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.
But it also went to the countries of Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, El Salvador, Haiti, Guyana, Uruguay, Aruba, Panama, Saint Lucia and Suriname.
Anyone with questions can call Del Monte at 1-800-779-7035, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern Time or go to DelMonteFoods.com.
