These tampons are being recalled after reports of ‘unraveling,’ ‘pieces left in the body’

Kotex parent company Kimberly Clark characterizes the reason for its latest tampon recall as a “quality-related defect that could impact the performance” of its U by Kotex Sleek tampons.
But those who have experienced the worst of it have reported some pretty frightening symptoms, according to a news release announcing the recall.
The company says it’s received reports from consumers that tampons marketed under the brand’s Sleek line have unraveled or come apart while being taken out of the body. In some cases, women have sought medical attention for the removal of “tampon pieces left inside the body,” the news release says.
The worst cases have resulted in “a small number of” reports of infections, vaginal irritation and “localized vaginal injury,” according to the release.
So the company says it’s pulling all lots of its Sleek line of tampons, regular absorbency variety, manufactured between Oct. 7, 2016 and Oct. 16, 2018, from stores. The affected product was sold in the U.S. and Canada, the company said.
This is a voluntary recall, not one mandated by a government regulatory entity.
The lot numbers of the tampons being recalled are listed on this announcement, and Kotex is encouraging people to call its customer service department at 1-888-255-3499 if they have any of the tampons being recalled.
The lot number code can be found on the bottom of the package.
The company has also set up a lot checker website for anyone concerned that the tampons they’re using might be affected by the recall.
The company is encouraging anyone who experiences “vaginal injury (pain, bleeding, or discomfort), vaginal irritation (itching or swelling), urogenital infections (bladder and/or vaginal bacterial and/or yeast infections), or other symptoms” after using the Sleek tampons, “such as hot flashes, abdominal pain, nausea or vomiting”, to “seek immediate medical attention,” and to notify the company as well.
