AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Trump to meet with Democrats about border wall, shutdown
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Democratic congressional leaders are seeking to avert a partial government shutdown amid a sharp dispute over Trump's border wall and a lengthy to-do list that includes a major farm bill and a formal rebuke of Saudi Arabia for the slaying of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Trump is set to confer Tuesday at the White House with House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer ahead of a Dec. 21 deadline to shut down a range of government agencies.
"Republicans still control the House, the Senate and the White House, and they have the power to keep government open," Pelosi and Schumer said in a joint statement Monday.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
"Our country cannot afford a Trump Shutdown," the Democrats said, adding that Trump "knows full well that his wall proposal does not have the votes to pass the House and Senate and should not be an obstacle to a bipartisan agreement."
Republican congressional leaders have repeatedly said it's up to Trump to cut a deal with Democrats, an acknowledgement of their own inability to produce spending bills with Republican votes alone.
___
Where Trump-related investigations stand
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is facing escalating criminal investigations in Washington and New York that are examining not only whether his campaign coordinated with the Kremlin but also whether he illegally bought the silence of two women who say they had sex with him.
A look at the nearly three dozen people charged by special counsel Robert Mueller and unanswered questions about what may lie ahead for the president — labeled "Individual-1" in court papers — and his administration:
WHAT'S THE LATEST?
Federal prosecutors in Manhattan for the first time connected the president to a federal crime, accusing him of orchestrating hush-money payments during the campaign by his longtime lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, to a porn star and a former Playboy model. Cohen is due to be sentenced this week.
Mueller's office, meanwhile, detailed lies they say former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort told them even after he agreed to plead guilty and cooperate.
___
May in the Netherlands as she fights to save Brexit deal
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Top European Union officials on Tuesday ruled out any renegotiation of the divorce agreement with Britain as Prime Minister Theresa May launched her fight to save her Brexit deal by lobbying leaders in Europe's capitals.
May began her quest over breakfast with Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte, a day after she abandoned a vote in the U.K. Parliament to secure support for the agreement thrashed out with the EU over more than a year, sensing that it would be rejected in London "by a significant margin."
While May made no public comment as she met Rutte in The Hague, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker warned that the Brexit agreement cannot be re-opened for negotiation at a summit of EU leaders on Thursday, but he did say that elements of the deal could still be clarified.
"There is no room whatsoever for renegotiation," Juncker told EU lawmakers in Strasbourg, France, as he briefed them on the summit.
Juncker, who is set to meet May on Tuesday evening, underlined that "the deal we have achieved is the best deal possible. It is the only deal possible."
___
China's foreign minister vows to defend citizens abroad
BEIJING (AP) — China's foreign minister vowed Tuesday to protect its citizens abroad as a Canadian court decided whether to release a technology executive on bail in a case that has riled U.S.-Chinese relations.
Beijing will "spare no effort" to protect against "any bullying that infringes the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens," Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a conference in Shanghai.
Wang didn't mention the Huawei Technologies Ltd. executive, Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested in Vancouver on U.S. charges related to possible violations of trade sanctions against Iran. But a ministry spokesman, Lu Kang, said Wang was referring to cases of all Chinese abroad, including Meng.
Meng's Dec. 1 arrest came the same day Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to a 90-day cease-fire in a tariff war over Beijing's technology policy that threatens global commerce.
The arrest prompted concern trade talks might be derailed, but Beijing indicated Tuesday they were going ahead.
___
Moonves scandal looms over CBS shareholder meeting
NEW YORK (AP) — With a $120 million severance package on the line, an investigation into sexual-misconduct claims against former CBS CEO Les Moonves will loom over the network's annual shareholders meeting on Tuesday.
But CBS officials are unlikely to say more beyond seeking to reassure shareholders that the board is "on top of that, don't worry, when we have sufficient information we will disclose this," said Porter Bibb, a former media executive now with the advisory firm Mediatech Capital Partners. He said the scandal is likely to be mentioned "only peripherally."
Shareholder meetings are typically limited to normal annual meeting duties, Bibb said. Among other things, shareholders will vote on 11 board members, six of whom came aboard in a reshuffling after the scandal broke.
The bigger task will come behind the scenes in the weeks to come. The newly revamped board has until the end of January to decide whether Moonves receives his payout. It will also have to chart a path for CBS to recover from the scandal.
Moonves was ousted in September after The New Yorker published allegations from 12 women who said he subjected them to mistreatment that included forced oral sex, groping and retaliation if they resisted. The network launched an investigation with two outside law firms that is due to be complete by Jan. 31.
___
US returns 3 disputed bells taken in 1901 to Philippines
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Three church bells seized by American troops as war trophies more than a century ago were returned to the Philippines on Tuesday in a move long demanded by Filipino leaders, including the current president, who is critical of Washington and has moved closer to China.
U.S. defense officials and the American ambassador handed back the Bells of Balangiga to the Philippine defense chief in a solemn ceremony at an air force base in the capital, closing a dark episode in the treaty allies' love-hate relationship.
"It is my great honor to be here at this closing of a painful chapter in our history," U.S. Ambassador Sung Kim said. "Our relationship has withstood the tests of history and flourishes today."
Defense Secretary James Mattis has said the handover is an important gesture of friendship and is in the U.S. national security interest. Some U.S. veterans and officials had opposed the return of the bells, calling them memorials to American war dead.
The bells are revered by Filipinos as symbols of national pride, and their arrival on a U.S. military transport plane and the handover ceremony were shown live on national TV. Two of the bells had been displayed for decades at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and the third was with the U.S. Army in South Korea.
___
Finding a White House chief of staff turns into a scramble
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wanted: Top aide to most powerful leader in world. Chief qualification: Willing to take the job. Must also be prepared to tolerate regular undermining by boss and risk of steep legal bills. Post-employment prospects: Uncertain.
President Donald Trump is scrambling to find a new chief of staff after his first choice to replace John Kelly bailed at the last minute and several other potential successors signaled they weren't interested in the job.
Back to square one, Trump is mulling over a list of at least four potential candidates after Nick Ayers, Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff, took himself out of the running Sunday and decided that he would instead be leaving the White House. The announcement surprised even senior staffers who believed that Ayers' ascension was a done deal.
Trump is now soliciting input on a list of candidates that is said to include Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., the chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. And allies are pitching Trump on even more contenders.
But as quickly as names were being floated, candidates appeared to be pulling themselves from consideration, underscoring the challenges of working for a mercurial president who has acknowledged that he likes to surround himself with chaos and despises any suggestion he's being managed.
___
France counts costs of protests, new measures
PARIS (AP) — The French government says tax relief and other fiscal measures announced by President Emmanuel Macron to try to calm nationwide protests will cost between 8 billion and 10 billion euros ($9 billion and $11 billion).
The figure was given by government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux, speaking Tuesday to broadcaster BFM-TV.
After weeks of often violent demonstrations by so-called "yellow vest" protesters, Macron responded Monday with measures to boost the spending power of retirees and workers, including a 100-euro hike in the minimum monthly wage.
Griveaux said the government will make savings in the state budget to help finance the measures.
The protests, including blockades of roads, have also caused substantial economic losses to businesses that have lost customers in city and town centers hit by rioting.
___
Woman who accused man of rape outraged he got no jail time
DALLAS (AP) — A Texas judge on Monday accepted a plea bargain allowing a former Baylor University student accused of raping a woman at a fraternity party to avoid serving jail time, marking at least the third time the judge has approved probation for men accused of sexually assaulting Baylor students.
Judge Ralph Strother's decision to accept the plea deal sparked outrage from the woman who accused Jacob Walter Anderson of repeatedly raping her. The woman says she was plied with a drink of punch at the party in 2016 and became disoriented. Anderson, the woman said, led her behind a tent and assaulted her while she was gagged and choked.
"He stole my body, virginity and power over my body," the woman said in court, according to a family spokesman.
Anderson had been indicted on sexual assault charges and the deal allowed him to plead no contest to a lesser charge of unlawful restraint. A no contest plea means a person does not admit guilt, but will offer no defense. Anderson was expelled from Baylor after a university investigation.
The deal allows Anderson to receive deferred probation. The ex-Phi Delta Theta president agrees to seek counseling and pay a $400 fine. Anderson will not be forced to register as a sex offender.
___
Seahawks on brink of playoffs after 21-7 win over Vikings
SEATTLE (AP) — Bobby Wagner leaped over the line of scrimmage, swatted Dan Bailey's field goal attempt and sparked the Seattle Seahawks to two late touchdowns.
Whether or not what Wagner did was entirely legal, he frankly didn't care.
"I'm not stressing about that. I made the play. They called what they called," Wagner said. "There's times in games where things happen all the time. I'm not stressing on it. It was a big block and we'll definitely take it. It was amazing."
Wagner's block midway through the fourth quarter was the catalyst in a 21-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night that pushed Seattle to the brink of a playoff berth.
Chris Carson followed the blocked kick with a 2-yard TD run with 2:53 left, and Justin Coleman capped off the Seahawks' fourth straight victory with a 29-yard fumble return for a touchdown 18 seconds later.
Comments