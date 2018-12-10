Amazon driver became ‘porch pirate,’ deputies say. Then they took over his deliveries

Deputies tracing a bait package stolen Sunday from an Oregon porch got a surprise when they pulled over a black 2015 Nissan Altima, reported The Oregonian.

Inside, they found 18 other packages — and a man who admitted snatching the bait package while making another delivery to the home in his job as an Amazon driver, reported KVAL.

After delivering Perez Johnson, 29, of Portland, Oregon, to jail, deputies delivered the rest of the packages inside his car to their rightful recipients, reported KPTV. Johnson faces theft charges.

Washington County sheriff’s deputies had placed the bait package, containing a GPS tracker, on the porch of a home in Aloha, Oregon, west of Portland, in hopes of nabbing package thieves, who are particularly active in the holiday season, reported The Oregonian.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The bait packages also act as a deterrent to so-called “porch pirates,” deputies say, according to KVAL.

Johnson snatched the bait package about 6:40 p.m. Sunday while making a delivery to the home, leading deputies using a GPS tracker to his car nearby, reported KPTV.

He told deputies he stole the package because Amazon offers drivers $5 for each undelivered package they return, according to KVAL.

Deputies then “personally delivered the remaining packages that had been found inside the suspect’s vehicle to their addresses to avoid any delay in receipt,” according to a statement, reported The Oregonian.