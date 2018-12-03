Mom drowned her son and cut his head off before throwing him in trash, Texas cops say

Houston police say Lihui Liu killed her 5-year-old son by drowning him in a bathtub in the family home in west Houston Friday.
Harris County prosecutors say Liu admitted that much, but the 43-year-old mother wouldn’t talk about the beheading, according to KHOU.
The boy’s head had been cut off, according to KTRK, and was lying partially covered in plastic on the garage floor.
His father originally found the body, in two pieces, wrapped separately in a trash can, after he came home from work Sunday, The Associated Press reported. The incident was called in to police at around 7 p.m. Friday, as a stabbing.
Houston police called it a “possible domestic violence incident” in the early stages of the investigation in the 13800 block of Holly Lynn Lane.
Liu was charged with capital murder on Saturday, and was scheduled to make another court appearance Monday, according to court records. She is being held in the Harris County Jail with no bond.
The boy’s father told police that he left the boy and the couple’s 13-year-old daughter alone at home with Liu Friday when he went to work, according to the Houston Chronicle.
When he returned, Liu told him she’d “sent the boy away,” but she later admitted that the boy’s body was in the trash, the newspaper reported.
Police confirmed to McClatchy that investigators found a bloody knife in a blood-stained bathroom where Liu reportedly admitted to drowning the boy.
