Wedding photographer had sex with guest, peed in public, Texas deputies say

A wedding photographer was arrested Saturday night after authorities say she had sex with a wedding guest at the ceremony, urinated on a tree near the event and threatened deputies as she was being taken to jail.

The suspect was identified as Katherine Leigh Mehta, 26, of Arlington.

She was free Monday after posting $10,738 bail shortly after her arrest.

Parker County Jail records show Mehta was booked Saturday night and released Sunday.

She could not be reached Monday for comment.

Deputies with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about 8 p.m. Saturday to The Springs Event Venue in the 400 block of Thompson Road.

A security guard, who was an off-duty sheriff’s deputy, reported wedding guests had found Mehta having sex with a wedding guest in a room, according to an arrest report obtained by the Star-Telegram on Monday.

Sheriff Larry Fowler said Monday Mehta was a wedding photographer.

Mehta left the room, walked to a fountain and began to yell.

She then went to a nearby tree and urinated, according to the warrant.

She was placed in a patrol car, where she reportedly threatened deputies as she was driven to jail.

As she sat in the back seat of the patrol car, Mehta told deputies, “Y’all families will be dead by Christmas, Y’alls daughters are dead. My dad is going to find out about this, and y’all are (expletive) dead. D-E-A-D.”

At the jail, and during a search, a prescription bottle of Alprazolam was found in the pocket of her jacket. The prescription bottle was in her name. Alprazolam is used to treat anxiety and panic disorders, according to WebMD.

Investigators believe she mixed Alprazolam with alcohol.

Mehta faces charges of public intoxication and obstruction/retaliation, according to jail records.

