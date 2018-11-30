Ex-Dallas officer Amber Guyger indicted on murder charge in Botham Jean shooting

A former Dallas police officer who walked into an unarmed man’s apartment on Sept. 6 and shot him while wearing her police uniform has been indicted on a charge of murder.

The Dallas County grand jury began hearing the case against Amber Guyger, 30, on Monday. Guyger was originally charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of 26-year-old Botham Shem Jean. She was released from jail on a $300,000 bond about an hour after turning herself in.

District Attorney Faith Johnson was asked Friday about the decision to elevate the charge to murder.

Without going into detail, she said, “We presented the evidence and explained the law.”

She said her office had a “very spirited conversation” with the Texas Rangers, the lead investigators in the case.

“They chose to file this case as manslaughter. We did our own investigation,” she said. “We thought it was murder all along.”

She said that prosecutors talked to more than 300 witnesses and that she wanted to make sure the grand jury had everything they needed to make the “right decision” in the case.

Guyger has said she mistook Jean’s apartment at the South Side Flats for hers that night after getting off a long work shift, Dallas police said. Court documents have varied on the story of how Guyger got Jean’s door open.

FILE - This file photo provided by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office shows Amber Guyger. A grand jury began hearing evidence Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, in the case of Guyger, a former Dallas police officer who fatally shot her unarmed black neighbor in his own apartment after she said she mistook it for hers on Sept. 6, 2018. (Kaufman County (Texas) Sheriff’s Office via AP, File) AP

The Star-Telegram, along with several other media outlets, have requested copies of the 911 call Guyger made after the shooting, along with body camera footage worn by the officers who responded. The Dallas Police Department has declined to release that information and sent the open records requests to the attorney general for final determination.

Guyger was not wearing a body camera. The department said officers leave their body cameras at work after their shift.

Jean was a native of the Caribbean island of St. Lucia. After graduating from college in Arkansas, he moved to Dallas to work for PriceWaterHouseCoopers.

Jean’s family filed a lawsuit against the City of Dallas and its police department in late October.

Jean’s family says in the suit that Guyger had a history of violence and used excessive force against Jean that fateful night in September, resulting in his wrongful death.

The family also says the Dallas Police Department “has a pattern, practice, history, and custom of using excessive force against minorities,” and accuses it of not providing proper training or discipline for Guyger in the use of deadly force.

“By simply following proper police procedures and the best police practices and not the protocol of the DPD to ‘shoot first and ask questions later,’ Defendant Guyger would have not shot Jean,” the lawsuit states. “Essentially, Officer Guyger was ill-trained, and as a result, defaulted to the defective DPD policy: to use deadly force even when there exists no immediate threat of harm to themselves or others.”

Johnson, who was voted out of office in the Nov. 6 election, said she “trusts the DA-elect will continue to represent this family (and all of Dallas County) as he seeks justice for victims.”

“We want to make certain justice is done for everybody and it’s equal justice. That’s what we’re still saying with the Amber Guyger case,” Johnson said.

She said it could be more than a year before the case goes to trial, noting that it took 16 months to bring convicted Balch Springs officer Roy Oliver to trial for killing 15-year-old Jordan Edwards.