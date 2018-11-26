Last year they inspired memes. What about this year’s White House Christmas decorations?

The White House revealed its 2018 Christmas decorations on Monday and for a second year in a row, people either love them or meme them.
This year, some of the trees displayed in the White House are blood red. Tall, pointy and red.
Cue the references to “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
And, a “Be Best” ornament is shown hanging on a tree. Be Best is the name of First Lady Melania Trump’s children’s health initiative.
White House decorators made a holiday decoration out of sharpened pencils emblazoned with the slogan.
“They seem to have scaled back the “hell on Earth” vibes from last year, but there’s still a great deal to question,” Mashable noted.
This year’s theme of “American Treasures” is meant to “honor the nation’s heritage with patriotic symbolism and displays of the country’s landmarks,” E! News reports.
“As guests head to the East colonnade, they’ll see more than 40 trees lining the walls. If they then enter the East Garden Room, they’ll see the First Family’s Christmas card and ornament. Upon entering the library, people will see four trees — one in each corner — that display the White House Historical Association’s 2018 ornament honoring President Harry S.Truman.”
“Like a fairy wonderland,” tweeted one admirer.
This is the Trump family’s second Christmas in the White House, and the first lady designed the decorations, according to a press release from the White House.
“The East Room highlights the diversity and ingenuity of American architecture and design with four custom mantelpieces showcasing the skylines of New York City, St. Louis, Chicago, and San Francisco.
“Seventy-two handmade paper ornaments representing six regions across America hang from four 14-foot Noble fir trees. For the 51st year, the White House Crèche will also be on display.”
The White House will host more than 100 open houses and receptions next month, according to the press release, with more than 30,000 people expected to tour the building.
Last year, public reaction to the holiday decor was a little rough.
One hallway lined with trees, in particular, inspired a season’s worth of memes, “from The Chronicles of Narnia to Silent Hill,” Time magazine noted.
“Why do the White House Christmas decorations look like Voldemort is about to come back?” wondered one Twitter user.
This year, the trees are grabbing the spotlight once again.
“To put you in the holiday mood we’ve chosen to go a little on-the-nose by using so much red it looks like the walls of the White House are bleeding,” criticized Elle magazine, which likened the display to “a forest ravaged by climate change.”
“As you can see, we still haven’t learned anything about the sinister effects of up-lighting! Merry Christmas, or else!”
