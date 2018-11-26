A long line of cars at the Bank of America ATM in Harris County that was spitting out $100 bills instead of $20s
Fights break out as Bank of America ATM in Texas keeps spitting out $100 bills

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@mcclatchy.com

November 26, 2018 09:50 AM

It was the kind of glitch that no one complains about.

For about two hours late Sunday night into Monday morning, an ATM near Houston was spitting out $100 bills instead of $20s to people who withdrew cash, according to KTRK.

The call went out over social media late Sunday night, that the Bank of America ATM near F.M. 1960 and Interstate 45 was giving away “free money,” KPRC reported.

For every $20 requested by the customer, a $100 bill was dispensed by the machine.

A line of cars quickly formed, and several arguments and fights among the crowd that gathered at the ATM machine were reported, according to Spring Happenings.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office arrived in the shopping center parking lot at around 1 a.m. Monday, KPRC reported, and the crowd quickly scattered.

The ATM glitch was reported to Bank of America, and the machine was temporarily shut down, according to KHOU.

It remained unclear how much cash was taken during all the excitement.

