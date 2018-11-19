The Latest: Man gets life for killing pregnant wife, 2 kids

The Latest on sentencing of man who pleaded guilty to killing his pregnant wife and two young daughters (all times local):
10:50 a.m.
A Colorado man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his pregnant wife and their two young daughters.
Christopher Watts was sentenced Monday, nearly two weeks after pleading guilty to avoid the death penalty. Prosecutors have said Shanann Watts' family consented to the plea deal.
He also pleaded guilty to unlawful termination of a pregnancy and tampering with a deceased human body. The 33-year-old is not eligible for parole.
Police have said Watts killed his wife and daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste, inside their suburban Denver home. The children were found inside an oil tank. Watts was buried nearby.
A friend reported them missing in mid-August. In local news interviews before his arrest, Watts pleaded for his family's safe return.
