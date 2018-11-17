‘Worst disguise ever.’ Man in bunny ears wanted for questioning in deer camera thefts

A man caught on camera wearing bunny ears has become the butt of social media jokes, after South Carolina authorities said they want to question him in connection with deer camera thefts.

“Shhhhh! Time to hunt da wabbits!!” a woman posted on the Berkeley County, South Carolina, Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The sheriff’s office posted four photos on Facebook showing several people investigators describe as ‘persons of interest’ in the thefts.





“Worst disguise ever,” a man posted in reference to the bunny ears guy.





“He might have left some Cadbury eggs!” cracked another woman. “Watch where you step.”





The sheriff’s office started the humor with this headline on its Facebook post: “The Easter Bunny ... in November?”





The post included an Easter Bunny emoji.

“The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance in identifying the subjects captured on surveillance in the photos,” the post said. “Bonus points if you can identify the bunny.”





The sheriff’s office post ended with this play on words not customarily seen in law enforcement posts about wanted people: “We know some-bunny knows them.”





Social media viewers appreciated the wisecracking.

“Whoever writes this stuff needs to be a news anchor,” a man wrote with a laughing-so-hard-I’m crying emoji. “This is great. More agencies should be like Berkeley.”