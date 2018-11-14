AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

Catholic bishops' meeting nears end, no vote on abuse plan
BALTIMORE (AP) — U.S. Catholic bishops made clear their frustrations Wednesday as a national assembly focused on clergy sex-abuse neared its conclusion without strong new steps to combat the multifaceted crisis.
Avoiding any direct confrontation with the Vatican, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops ended the public sessions of its three-day meeting without any vote on two major anti-abuse proposals that had been drafted weeks ago. On the eve of this week's meeting, the Vatican issued a surprise order for such action to be delayed until after a global meeting on sex abuse scheduled for February.
"The decision of the Holy See to constrain us did allow a limited response," Bishop Christopher Coyne of Burlington, Vermont said. "All of us are disappointed that we weren't able to do as much as we wanted."
The U.S. Catholic church has been grappling with sex-abuse scandals for many years, but events this year have taken a heavy toll on the leadership's credibility.
In August, a grand jury report in Pennsylvania detailed decades of abuse and cover-up in six dioceses, alleging more than 1,000 children had been abused over the years by about 300 priests. Since then, federal prosecutors and attorneys general in several other states have launched investigations.
___
Guard troops search for more dead in aftermath of wildfire
PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — With scores of people still missing, National Guard troops searched Wednesday through charred debris for more victims of California's deadliest wildfire as top federal and state officials toured the ruins of a community completely destroyed by the flames.
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke joined Gov. Jerry Brown on a visit to the leveled town of Paradise, telling reporters it was the worst fire devastation he had ever seen.
"Now is not the time to point fingers," Zinke said. "There are lots of reasons these catastrophic fires are happening." He cited warmer temperatures, dead trees and the poor forest management.
Brown, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump's policies, said he spoke with Trump, who pledged federal assistance.
"This is so devastating that I don't really have the words to describe it," Brown said, saying officials would need to learn how to better prevent fires from becoming so deadly .
___
Michael Avenatti arrested in LA on domestic violence charge
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Avenatti, who skyrocketed to fame as a critic of President Donald Trump and the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels, was arrested Wednesday and booked on a felony domestic violence charge, Los Angeles police said.
The victim in the case had visible injuries, according to Officer Tony Im, a police spokesman. But Avenatti slammed the allegation as "completely bogus" in a statement released by his law firm.
Avenatti, who has said he's mulling a 2020 presidential run, was being held on $50,000 bail, Im said. He was arrested around 2 p.m. Wednesday on the same block where he lives in a skyscraper apartment.
Police declined to provide any details about the victim, including the victim's relationship to Avenatti.
"I wish to thank the hard working men and woman of the LAPD for their professionalism, they were only doing their jobs in light of the completely bogus allegations against me," Avenatti said in a statement released through his law firm. "I have never been physically abusive in my life nor was I last night. Any accusations to the contrary are fabricated and meant to do harm to my reputation. I look forward to being fully exonerated."
___
Migrant caravan groups arrive by hundreds at US border
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Migrants in a caravan of Central Americans arrived in Tijuana by the hundreds Wednesday, getting their first glimpse of the robust U.S. military presence that awaits them after President Donald Trump ordered thousands of troops to the border.
Several hundred people from the caravan got off buses and made their way to a shelter on the Mexican side near the border to line up for food. Doctors checked those fighting colds and other ailments while several dozen migrants, mostly single men, spent the night at a Tijuana beach that is cut by a towering border wall of metal bars. Several Border Patrol agents in San Diego watched them through the barrier separating the U.S. and Mexico.
The first wave of migrants in the caravan, which became a central theme of the recent U.S. election, began arriving in Tijuana in recent days, and their numbers have grown each day. The bulk of the main caravan appeared to be about 1,100 miles (1,800 kilometers) from the border, but has recently been moving hundreds of miles a day by hitching rides on trucks and buses.
Many of the new arrivals were waiting in Tijuana for the caravan leaders to arrive and provide guidance on their immigration options to the U.S., including seeking asylum. Some said they might cross illegally.
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, meanwhile, visited U.S. troops posted at the border in Texas and said the deployment provides good training for war, despite criticism that the effort is a waste of taxpayer money and a political stunt. Most of the troops are in Texas, more than 1,500 miles from where the caravan is arriving.
___
White House claims right to exclude 'grandstanding' Acosta
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's administration is trying to fend off a legal challenge from CNN and other outlets over the revocation of journalist Jim Acosta's White House "hard pass."
U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Kelly heard arguments Wednesday afternoon from lawyers representing CNN and the Justice Department. The news network is seeking an immediate restraining order that would force the White House to return Acosta's press credentials — which grant reporters as-needed access to the 18-acre complex.
Kelly said he would announce his decision Thursday afternoon.
Acosta has repeatedly clashed with Trump and press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in briefings over the last two years. But the dynamic devolved into a near-shouting match during a combative press conference last week following midterm elections in which Republicans lost control of the House of Representatives.
Acosta refused to give up a microphone when the president said he didn't want to hear anything more from him. Trump called Acosta a "rude, terrible person."
___
Hearing reveals chilling details of fatal Southwest flight
There was a loud bang, and suddenly the Southwest Airlines jet rolled sharply to the left. Smoke began to fill the cabin, and flight attendants rushed row by row to make sure all passengers could get oxygen from their masks.
When flight attendant Rachel Fernheimer got to row 14, she saw a woman strapped in her lap belt but with her head, torso and arm hanging out a broken window.
Fernheimer grabbed one of the woman's legs while flight attendant Seanique Mallory grabbed her lower body. They described being unable to bring the woman back in the plane until two male passengers stepped in to help.
The harrowing details from the April 17 fatal flight were released for the first time as the National Transportation Safety Board began a hearing Wednesday into the engine failure on Southwest Flight 1380, which carried 144 passengers and five crew members.
The flight attendants told investigators at least one of the male passengers put his arm out of the window and wrapped it around the woman's shoulder to help pull her back in. Fernheimer said when she looked out the window, she could see that one of the plane's engines was shattered, and there was blood on the outside of the aircraft.
___
May wins Cabinet backing for Brexit deal but pitfalls remain
LONDON (AP) — In a hard-won victory, British Prime Minister Theresa May persuaded her fractious Cabinet to back a draft divorce agreement with the European Union on Thursday, a decision that triggers the final steps on the long and rocky road to Brexit.
But she faces a backlash from her many political opponents and a fierce battle to get the deal through Parliament as she tries to orchestrate the U.K.'s orderly exit from the EU.
May hailed the Cabinet decision as a "decisive step" toward finalizing the exit deal with the EU within days. It sets in motion an elaborate diplomatic choreography of statements and meetings.
EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier declared there had been "decisive progress" — the key phrase signaling EU leaders can convene a summit to approve the deal, probably later his month.
Crucially, Barnier said that "we have now found a solution together with the U.K. to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland."
___
After midterms, Democratic hopefuls eye early-voting states
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Democrats pondering 2020 presidential bids in the aftermath of the midterm elections are pivoting from campaigning for other candidates across the country to refocusing on their own efforts, including moves in early-voting states like South Carolina.
On Friday, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick is set to deliver a keynote address at an Urban League fundraiser in Charleston. It's the latest visit to the state for Patrick, Massachusetts' first black governor. He is among the more than two dozen Democrats whose names are being mentioned as potential White House contenders.
Many of them, including U.S. Sens. Cory Booker, Kamala Harris and Jeff Merkley, have already begun to visit South Carolina. Home to the first-in-the-South primary, South Carolina provides the first real opportunity for potential White House contenders to see how their messages play to a significant population of minority voters.
Ahead of the 2018 midterms, former Vice President Joe Biden stumped in the state with Democratic gubernatorial nominee James Smith. Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke at a "Medicare for All" rally, organized by the South Carolina arm of Our Revolution, an offshoot of Sanders' 2016 White House bid. Celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti campaigned with Democratic congressional candidate Sean Carrigan, telling AP he got a warm reception from voters, who see him "as a fighter, someone who could potentially take down Donald Trump." Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder spoke at a Charleston NAACP gathering.
Some potential candidates are making staff moves in the early state, too.
___
When it came to racism, the pen was Stan Lee's superpower
Stan Lee was a seminal part of Miya Crummell's childhood. As a young, black girl and self-professed pop culture geek, she saw Lee was ahead of his time.
"At the time, he wrote 'Black Panther' when segregation was still heavy," said the 27-year-old New Yorker who credits Lee with influencing her to become a graphic designer and comic book artist. "It was kind of unheard of to have a black lead character, let alone a title character and not just a secondary sidekick kind of thing."
Lee, the master and creator behind Marvel's biggest superheroes, died at age 95 on Monday. As fans celebrate his contributions to the pop culture canon, some have also revisited how the Marvel wizard felt that with great comic books came great responsibility. When black people were risking their lives in the 1960s to protest discrimination where they lived and worked, Lee enacted integration with the first mainstream black superhero. Black Panther, along with the X-Men and Luke Cage, are on-screen heroes today. But back then, they were the soldiers in Lee's battle against real-world foes of racism and xenophobia.
Under Lee's leadership, Marvel Comics introduced a generation of comic book readers to the African prince who rules a mythical and technologically advanced kingdom, the black ex-con whose brown skin repels bullets and the X-Men, and a group of heroes whose superpowers were as different as their cultural backgrounds.
The works and ideas of Lee and the artists behind T'Challa, the Black Panther; Luke Cage, Hero for Hire; and Professor Xavier's band of merry mutants — groundbreaking during the 1960s and 1970s — have become a cultural force breaking down barriers to inclusion.
___
Rare conservation win: Mountain gorilla population ticks up
WASHINGTON (AP) — There are more gorillas in the mist — a rare conservation success story, scientists say.
After facing near-extinction, mountain gorillas are slowly rebounding. On Wednesday, the Switzerland-based International Union for Conservation of Nature updated mountain gorillas' status from "critically endangered" to "endangered," a more promising, if still precarious, designation. There are now just over 1,000 of the animals in the wild, up from an estimated population of 680 a decade ago.
"In the context of crashing populations of wildlife around the world, this is a remarkable conservation success," said Tara Stoinski, president and chief scientist of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund.
The Atlanta-based nonprofit is named for the primate researcher whose work helped draw international attention to mountain gorillas and whose memoir became the basis for the 1988 Sigourney Weaver film "Gorillas in the Mist."
"This is a beacon of hope — and it's happened in recently war-torn and still very poor countries," said Stoinski, who is also a member of the IUCN's primate specialist group, which recommended the status change.
