‘His eyes are wide open,’ NC couple says in 911 call after finding body in cemetery

A late-night visit to a grave site turned surreal for a couple when they discovered a body among the grave markers, according to the Greensboro News & Record and other media outlets.
The 911 recording obtained by the newspaper indicates the husband and wife tried offering first aid, but found the man “cold,” “not breathing” with “his eyes are wide open.”
The two were at the cemetery to visit their granddaughter’s grave, reported TV station WSOC. They were not identified by news outlets.
Investigators in High Point, North Carolina, say they got the call at 11:44 p.m. Tuesday, after the body was spotted beside a mausoleum near the entrance of Floral Garden Park Cemetery in southwest High Point, according to a release from High Point Police.
The body was identified as that of Xavier D. Luckey, 28, of Thomasville, said the release.
Luckey “had been shot at least once,” and was dead when police arrived, said the statement. Investigators are not releasing details on a motive or the place where he was shot, said the statement.
Luckey was the father of three children, including a 3-year-old son, reported WGHP/Fox on Wednesday.
“They left my baby to die like a dog in the cemetery. He didn’t deserve that,” Luckey’s mother, Tameka Knotts, told WGHP. “He has a daughter that’s starting fifth grade.”
Comments