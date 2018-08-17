Beaker, is that you up there? NASA image has people meeping about a Martian Muppet

So you thought Martians were little green men?
Maybe they have wild orange hair and go “meep.”
A NASA image of the surface of Mars this week has some people thinking they see a Muppet on Mars — specifically Beaker, the bug-eyed, long-suffering lab assistant of Dr. Bunsen Honeydew from “The Muppet Show.”
The Beaker-like formation on the planet’s surface was captured by a camera on NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, according to The Arizona Republic.
A team at the University of Arizona operates the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera. The camera has been taking pictures of Mars since 2006, according to the HiRISE website.
The HiRISE Twitter account posted the Beaker-like image with a picture of Beaker next to it.
“And today’s HiPOD offers up a nice dose of pareidolia as well!” the tweet read.
Pareidolia is the “psychological phenomenon of seeing faces (or other familiar patterns) where there aren’t any,” explains Live Science.
“Mars might as well be the pareidolia capital of our solar system; beyond Beaker’s mugshot, recon robots have imaged Martian formations that look like a smiley face, Gandhi, a spooky shrouded lady and even Jabba the Hutt.”
Another tweet from the HiRise team said they were able to “get some good images of the polar region” in spite of a dust storm that hid much of the planet’s surface.
Mars’ south pole gives good facetime.
The area is covered with frozen carbon dioxide — dry ice — that helps create high and low spots on the surface, according to CNET.
So is it surprising that people “saw” other faces besides Beaker’s.
Cookie Monster? Are you up there, too?
If nothing else, wrote Live Science, “the formation’s discovery can be taken as an overdue honor for Earth’s most-abused Muppet.”
