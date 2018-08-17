As couple overdosed, witnesses found baby in hot car, ‘covered in sweat,’ Ohio cops say

Eric Asher and his fiancée Alexandria Whitt were driving down a road in Columbus, Ohio, when they saw two people lying next to a car in a parking lot, he told “Inside Edition.”
While rushing to help the pair last Friday, Asher said he found something alarming inside the hot car: A baby “covered in sweat,” according to “Inside Edition.”
Asher said he “gave the baby some water” because “that was our priority” — while another bystander called 911, “Inside Edition” reported.
A police report from the Stark County Sheriff’s Office says officers went to the parking lot and found Cody Powell and Michelle Hall, both 29, on the ground, according to Fox8. Police say Powell wasn’t breathing and was beginning to turn blue, the station reported.
Police say a syringe was found in the car, according to the station’s report. Authorities treated both adults with Narcan, a drug used to revive people who have overdosed on opioids, and sent them to a hospital, Fox8 reported.
In an Aug. 10 Facebook post, Asher shared images of the two adults on the ground outside the car while Whitt held the young child. He wrote that God “put us at the right place at the right time.”
That post has been shared over 80,000 times and nearly 9,000 users have commented on it.
A few days later, Asher took to Facebook again, writing that some people have been “posting lies” and saying that “we (shared the Facebook post) to be famous.” Instead, he wrote, the post was meant to “open people’s (sic) eyes to the epidemic (and) never hesitate to help.”
He is raising money for the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence in the second Facebook post he wrote on Monday.
A police report says Hall told authorities that she didn’t overdose on heroin, but rather fell asleep because of a prescription medicine, according to News5Cleveland. But police say Powell admitted to doing heroin with Hall, saying he passed out after injecting the drug.
Officials said child protective services have taken temporary custody of the baby, the station reported.
Fox8 reported both face a charge of endangering children.
But under a Good Samaritan law, both Hall and Powell can avoid criminal charges if they get treatment for their addiction in the next 30 days, News5Cleveland reported.
Asher said he received a call from Hall, who credited him with keeping her daughter safe, “Inside Edition” reported.
“They said were clean for two years and then they got off the government [provided] medication and got sick,” Asher said, according to Inside Edition.” “When they relapsed, it had a greater effect than when they used to do drugs.”
