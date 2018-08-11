AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Plane stolen by 'suicidal' employee crashes near Seattle
SEATAC, Wash. (AP) — A "suicidal" airline employee stole an empty Horizon Air turboprop plane, took off from Sea-Tac International Airport and was chased by military jets before crashing into a small island in the Puget Sound on Friday night, officials said.
Preliminary information suggests the crash occurred because the 29-year-old man was "doing stunts in air or lack of flying skills," the Pierce County Sheriff's Department said.
Ed Troyer, a spokesman for the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, said on Twitter the man was suicidal and there was no connection to terrorism.
Video showed the Horizon Air Q400 doing large loops and other dangerous maneuvers as the sun set on the Puget Sound. There were no passengers aboard. Authorities initially said the man was a mechanic but Alaska Airlines later said he was believed to be a ground service agent employed by Horizon. Those employees direct aircraft for takeoff and gate approach and de-ice planes.
Witnesses reported seeing the plane being chased by military aircraft before it crashed on Ketron Island, southwest of Tacoma, Washington. Troyer said F-15 aircraft scrambled out of Portland, Oregon, and were in the air "within a few minutes" and the pilots kept "people on the ground safe."
Trump still fuels racial divide a year after Charlottesville
WASHINGTON (AP) — There has been no reset, no moment of national healing.
One year after blaming "both sides" for violent clashes between white supremacists and counterprotesters, President Donald Trump stills flirts with racially tinged rhetoric — and feels little blowback from Republican leaders or GOP voters when he does. Black leaders and Democrats argue Trump's tone and actions on race have gotten even worse in the months since the clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The result is a starkly segregated political landscape where there is scant punishment for racially loaded rhetoric and, at times, clear reward.
Democrats are pinning their hopes of flipping control of Congress on mobilizing liberals and minorities, particularly black voters. And Republicans' best chance of holding off a Democratic wave is strong turnout among the conservative white voters who helped sweep Trump into office and often cheer his willingness to dive into hot-button issues with racial overtones.
Trump has told associates that he believes at least one of those issues — his criticism of black NFL players who kneel during the national anthem — is a political winner because it energizes his white base. He revived the matter on Friday, tweeting that the players are expressing outrage "at something that most of them are unable to define." Players have said they are protesting police killings of black men, social injustice and racism.
Omarosa in new book: I saw Trump's racism 'with my own eyes'
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman claims in a new book that there are tapes of President Donald Trump using racial slurs and that she saw him behaving "like a dog off the leash" at numerous events he attended without his wife, first lady Melania Trump.
The accusations are among a long list of scandalous claims contained in her new book, "Unhinged," set to come out Aug. 14. The Associated Press purchased an early copy of the memoir, which the White House has already slammed as "riddled with lies and false accusations."
In the book, Manigault Newman, who was a contestant on Trump's "The Apprentice" reality show and later served as a senior adviser to the president, hurls a litany of allegations, painting the president as scattered, self-absorbed, misogynistic and insecure.
Trump, she said she'd concluded after years of defending him, was a bigot.
"I didn't want to believe it," she writes. "I rejected what other people said about him because they didn't know him like I did. I had to go through the pain of witnessing his racism with my own eyes, and hearing it with my own ears, many times, until I couldn't deny it any longer."
Trump, at golf club, intent on projecting he's hard at work
BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump is spending his summer vacation at his golf club in New Jersey. Wait, don't call it "vacation."
Trump, who is loath to admit to sleeping — let alone taking time off — has spent his week away mixing downtime and golf rounds with meetings and dinners, intent on projecting the image that he's been hard at work.
Ensconced at his private club, he's surrounded by a clutch of unofficial Bedminster advisers, who have unusual levels of access to a president with the propensity for mixing business with leisure.
Not that it was his idea to leave Washington anyway, he contends.
"We're renovating the White House, a long-term project and they approved it years ago. And I said, 'Well, I guess this would be a good place to be in the meantime,'" Trump told reporters invited to the property to document a roundtable discussion on prison reform efforts Thursday.
Last-minute technical problem delays NASA's flight to sun
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A last-minute technical problem Saturday delayed NASA's unprecedented flight to the sun.
The early morning launch countdown was halted with just one-minute, 55 seconds remaining, keeping the Delta IV rocket on its pad with the Parker Solar Probe.
Rocket maker United Launch Alliance said it would try again Sunday, provided the helium-pressure issue can be resolved quickly. As soon as the red pressure alarm for the gaseous helium system went off, a launch controller ordered, "Hold, hold, hold."
Once on its way, the Parker probe will venture closer to our star than any other spacecraft. The $1.5 million mission is already a week late because of rocket issues. Saturday's launch attempt encountered a series of snags; in the end, controllers ran out of time.
Thousands of spectators gathered in the middle of the night to witness the launch, including the University of Chicago astrophysicist for whom the spacecraft is named. Eugene Parker predicted the existence of solar wind 60 years ago. He's now 91 and eager to see the solar probe soar. He plans to stick around at least another few days.
Memo shows Kavanaugh resisted indicting a sitting president
WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly released documents from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's time on the Kenneth Starr team investigating Bill Clinton reveal his resistance to issuing an indictment of a sitting president.
The memo, tucked toward the end of nearly 10,000 pages released Friday, provides greater insight into Kavanaugh's views on executive power that are expected to feature prominently in his Senate confirmation hearings. Democrats have warned that Kavanaugh may be unwilling to protect special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into possible coordination between President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia.
The documents show that on Christmas Eve 1998, Kavanaugh drafted an "Overall Plan" to colleagues providing his thoughts on bringing the independent counsel office's work to a close and suggesting they inform the attorney general that the findings against Clinton be left to the next president.
"We believe an indictment should not be pursued while the President is in Office," Kavanaugh wrote.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, the Republican chairman of the Judiciary Committee, announced Friday that confirmation hearings for Kavanaugh would begin the day after Labor Day. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he hopes to have Trump's nominee confirmed to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy before the new court session begins Oct. 1.
Jury awards $289M to man who blames Roundup for cancer
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A jury's $289 million award to a former school groundskeeper who said Monsanto's Roundup left him dying of cancer will bolster thousands of pending cases and open the door for countless people who blame their suffering on the weed killer, the man's lawyers said.
"I'm glad to be here to be able to help in a cause that's way bigger than me," Dewayne Johnson said at a news conference Friday after the verdict was announced.
Johnson, 46, alleges that heavy contact with the herbicide caused his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The state Superior Court jury agreed that Roundup contributed to Johnson's cancer and Monsanto should have provided a label warning of the potential health hazard.
Johnson thanked jurors "from the bottom of my heart" for their work, along with his lawyers and his family.
His was the first case filed by a cancer patient against the agribusiness giant to reach trial. It was expedited because court filings indicated that Johnson was dying. His victory may set the precedent for many others.
Crews battle growing wildfire near homes in California
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters worked furiously Friday to keep a Southern California wildfire from burning more homes while crews in the north finally gained ground on deadly and destructive blazes that have burned for two weeks.
Aircraft have been making flight after flight, dumping water and bright pink retardant to protect Lake Elsinore and other foothill communities as the fire sweeps through the dense, bone-dry brush of the Cleveland National Forest.
The Holy Fire — named for Holy Jim Canyon where it began Monday — grew to nearly 30 square miles (77 square kilometers) after nearly doubling in size overnight. But firefighters also made progress, with containment doubling from 5 to 10 percent.
Some hillsides were being allowed to burn under the watchful eyes of firefighters as a way to reduce fuel and make it harder for flames to jump roadways into communities if winds pick up again.
Although the fire burned a dozen forest cabins early on, only one home was lost Thursday as fire crews managed to fend off flames that stalked downhill and came right up to yards.
Activists rally against hate on Charlottesville anniversary
Police are blocking off streets and mobilizing hundreds of officers for the anniversary of a deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, alarming activists who plan to rally against the hatred and bloodshed that shocked the nation last summer.
State and local authorities framed this weekend's heightened security as a necessary precaution, but some community activists are concerned the measures could be a counterproductive overreaction.
An independent investigation of last year's rally violence, led by a former federal prosecutor, found the chaos stemmed from a passive response by law enforcement and poor preparation and coordination between state and city police.
Lisa Woolfork, a University of Virginia professor and Black Lives Matter Charlottesville organizer, said police are mounting a "huge, overwhelming show of force to compensate for last year's inaction."
"Last year, I was afraid of the Nazis. This year, I'm afraid of the police," Woolfork said. "This is not making anyone that I know feel safe."
AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week
Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.
This week's gallery includes horse herding at the foothills of a mountain in Turkey, kids sitting on top of a car to watch wildfires in California and a demonstrator confronting riot police in Romania.
This gallery contains photos from the week of Aug. 4-10, 2018.
See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com
