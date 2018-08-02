Tired of her ‘parenting style,’ teens kill mom in brutal 30-minute attack, Nevada cops say

First they told police their mother had disappeared.

But as investigators in Pahrump, Nevada, questioned the two 17-year-old boys more this week, the teens changed their story — telling deputies their mom was suicidal, and that “at her request” they had stabbed her to death, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the sons then led authorities to the shallow grave in the desert where the teenagers had buried their mother, 46-year-old Dawn Liebig, deputies said. Liebig had been reported missing on Monday, Sergeant Adam Tippetts said in a video the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

The son who led authorities to the body also pointed to the location of the murder weapons, which police then recovered.

But then the teenagers’ suicide story fell apart, too.

Liebig’s sons, Michael Wilson and Dakota Saldivar, both admitted to deputies that they had killed their mother of their own volition, authorities announced Wednesday.

Wilson and Saldivar face charges of open murder, domestic battery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder, deputies said. Both were booked as adults at the Nye County Detention Center.

Hours before the murder, the pair had been fighting with Liebig over her “parenting style” and “demands on them” — and so they stabbed and bludgeoned her to death as soon as she drifted to sleep, according to the sheriff’s office.

The “graphic” attack lasted 30 minutes, Tippetts said. Liebig fought against her sons until finally succumbing to the attack.

A police report said the murder occurred after the teenagers agreed on July 19 that “they couldn’t take her complaining,” FOX 5 reports.

Saldivar said in an interview with authorities that — as he and his brother stabbed their mother and struck her in the head with a hammer — she screamed out “no!” and cried for her sons to help, not realizing they were the assailants, according to the TV station.

A police report said that before the attack began, the teens had hoped “to kill her fast” with a cut to her jugular, according to the New York Daily News — but when that failed, the pair resorted to hammering her head some 20 times.

The police report said the attack only ended after the hammer penetrated Liebig’s skull, FOX 5 reports.