Chipotle’s free guac offer is breaking the internet. And people are going crazy

By Kaitlyn Alanis And Don Sweeney

July 31, 2018 01:18 PM

The free guacamole Chipotle offered with online orders for National Avocado Day was a “groundbreaking” idea, the food chain tweeted out, but then everyone went crazy for some free guac.

Now, the free offer is “internet-breaking,” Chipotle tweeted.

The servers on the app and online have crashed, people have said on Twitter, but Chipotle said at 11:03 a.m. Central that it is working to get the servers back up.

Chipotle said it followed an “Avocado Day Checklist,” which included the following:

Several people “edited” the checklist.

Others are frustrated the app and website are not working.

To take advantage of the offer, people have to use code “AVOCADO” when placing online or in-app orders of a bowl, salad, burrito or order of tacos, according to Chipotle. The offer expires at closing time.

