Caged pit bull whimpered as the tide rose around it. Then someone leaped into action

Jenniffer Vaz says she was walking along the shore of Sandy Hook Bay on Monday morning when her dog “Molly” noticed something near the water.
It was a pit bull, whimpering and shaking inside a cage as the rising tide threatened to submerge it under the bay waters at Veterans Memorial Park in Highlands, New Jersey, she told The Asbury Park Press.
The water had already reached the cage, she says, so Vaz leaped into action to save the helpless pup.
“I was shocked. I honestly couldn’t believe it. How could someone do that?” Vaz told the newspaper. “I wanted to cry, but my first instinct was ‘I need to get down there.’ I just wanted him out.”
The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office praised the Good Samaritan for her potentially life-saving actions in a Facebook status.
Now, authorities are looking to find out who put the dog there, and if they intended to leave it for dead.
The woman discovered the caged dog at around 6: 15 a.m., according to the prosecutor’s office, leading authorities to believe that whoever left the pit bull there did it between 4 to 6 a.m. “due to the tide schedule.”
“The dog was taken to Highlands Police Department who then called Animal Control then alerted our office,” the office wrote. “When Animal Control arrived on the scene the cage almost covered by the rising tide.
“If not for the heroic rescue act of the good Samaritan, the dog could have potentially drowned.”
The Monmouth County SPCA, which wrote that the dog is now nicknamed “River,” said the pit bull is not micro-chipped.
“Although River is a bit shaken up,” it wrote, “he is in good physical shape and seems to have been well cared for.”
The dog, estimated to be about 1-year-old, is grey and white. Those with any information are asked to call 877-898-7297 (the county’s animal cruelty hotline) or 732-872-1224 (local police).
Back in February, it was a pit bull that saved a human — this time from masked intruder.
Shane, a 9-year-old from Lincoln, Nebraska, said his pit bull Baby Girl came to the rescue when a masked burglar broke into his house while he was home alone and tried to chase him.
“When he saw me he just slowly walked towards me and he didn’t look at anything else, he just kept his eyes on me,” the boy said. “He started chasing me upstairs and I called my dog down.”
The dog attacked the unidentified robber’s legs as he ran after Shane, the boy told KWCH.
The would-be burglar left the house after Baby Girl began to attack him, said Shane, who rewarded her with a lollipop.
“It was in a blink of an eye and I was really scared,” he told the TV station. “Because, it was only me home and I didn’t know who it was and the only protection I had was my dogs.”
