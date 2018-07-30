Raccoon trapped in peanut butter jar ‘tried to thank’ cop who came to the rescue

A Danville, Indiana, police officer helped a racoon scurrying in the road get free from a peanut butter jar the animal’s head was stuck in on Wednesday night, body camera video shows.
