California wildfires: How many fires are burning and where are they?

Firefighters continue to battle more than a dozen wildfires across California on Monday morning, including the Carr Fire in Shasta County, in which at least six people have died, and the Ferguson Fire in Mariposa County, which has killed two.

Northern California

Carr Fire

The Carr Fire in Shasta County has burned 98,724 acres and is 20 percent contained as of Monday morning, according to Cal Fire. The blaze began at about 1:15 p.m. on July 23. Six people have been killed so far in the wildfire, which has destroyed 966 structures and damaged 193 more. 5,012 structures are threatened. The fire, near the city of Redding, began threatening neighboring Trinity County on Sunday. Evacuation orders are in place for 38,000 Redding residents, and the small community of Lewiston in Trinity County was evacuated Saturday.





The Mendocino Complex, consisting of the Ranch and River fires, exploded overnight to 24,000 acres and forced limited evacuations in neighboring Lake County earlier Sunday.

Mendocino Complex

The Mendocino Complex Fire consists of the Ranch and River fires in Mendocino County. The Ranch Fire is located about 8 miles northeast of Ukiah and the River Fire is 6 miles north of Hopland, according to Cal Fire. The Ranch Fire began on July 27 at about 12:03 p.m. and the River Fire began on July 27 at 1:01 p.m., according to Cal Fire. As of Monday morning, the Ranch Fire has burned 35,076 acres and is 5 percent contained, and the River Fire has burned 20,911 acres and is 5 percent contained. Together, the fires have burned 55,987 acres, are threatening 10,200 structures and have destroyed six residences. By Monday, the fires had forced evacuations in Mendocino and Lake counties.

Whaleback Fire

The Whaleback Fire in Lassen County has burned 14,098 acres and is 20 percent contained, as of Monday morning, according to Cal Fire. The fire, which began at about 11:30 a.m. on July 27, is northwest of Susanville and near the community of Spalding at Eagle Lake. The cause is unknown. Mandatory evacuations are in place.

Natchez Fire

The Natchez Fire near the Oregon border has burned 4,613 acres and is 10 percent contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service. It was caused by lightning.

Roxie Fire





The Roxie Fire in Lassen County has burned 167 acres and is 90 percent contained as of Monday morning, according to Cal Fire. One person was injured in the fire, which is located about 10 miles west of Susanville.

Crestline Fire

The Crestline Fire, in Shasta County, has burned 51 acres and is 97 percent contained since it began on July 24, according to Cal Fire. All evacuations have been lifted.

Steele Fire

The Steele Fire in Napa County has burned 135 acres and is 75 percent contained as of Monday morning, according to Cal Fire. The fire began July 28 at about 4:30 p.m.; in that time it destroyed 8 structures and damaged 4 more. Some evacuation orders are in place.

Central California

Ferguson Fire

The Ferguson Fire in Mariposa County has burned 56,659 acres and is 30 percent contained as of Monday morning, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The fire began at about 8:30 p.m. on July 13. Two firefighters have been killed battling the blaze and seven more have been injured. The wildfire forced the closure of Yosemite Valley on July 25, and it is expected to remain closed until Aug. 3.

Horse Creek Fire





The Horse Creek Fire in Tulare County has burned 34 acres and is 90 percent contained, according to the National Park Service. The blaze began on July 19 at about 4:30 p.m. and was caused by lightning.

Lions Fire

The Lions Fire south of Yosemite has burned 4,277 acres and reached 92 percent containment as of Sunday evening, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The fire started about noon on June 11 and was caused by lightning.

Southern California

Cranston Fire

The Cranston Fire in the San Jacinto Mountains in Riverside County has burned 13,139 acres and reached 57 percent containment Monday morning, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The fire began Wednesday. Evacuation orders have been lifted for Idyllwild and Pine Cove. The fire was caused by arson, officials said.

Ribbon Fire





The Ribbon Fire in Riverside County burned 205 acres and reached 95 percent containment on Monday morning, according to Cal Fire. The blaze started at about 10 a.m. on July 26. All evacuation warnings were lifted by Friday morning.

Rock Fire

The Rock Fire in San Diego County burned 207 acres and is 70 percent contained as of Monday morning, according to Cal Fire. The blaze began Saturday. All evacuations have been lifted.

Pasqual Fire

The Pasqual Fire in San Diego County burned 365 acres and is 95 percent contained as of Monday morning, reported Cal Fire.