Man chased the car that cut him off, but then he saw gang signs and heard shots, SC cops say

Following a road rage incident that included gang signs and a shootout, one South Carolina man has been charged with attempted murder and others could be arrested, according to the Greenville Police Department.

The incident occurred Friday night, and began when one driver was cut off in traffic by the driver of a Chevrolet Impala, police said.

The driver who was cut off did not let the incident end, according to police, who said “he sped past the (Chevy) and got back over in front of it.”





The driver of the Impala accelerated as it pulled along side the first vehicle in another lane, police reported. When the cars were side by side, one of the occupants of the Chevy “began flashing gang signs,” at the first driver.

The incident then escalated, as the first driver told police the front-seat passenger of the Impala “pointed a black and silver handgun at him and began shooting.”

According to police, the driver of the first car was also armed, and he “retrieved his gun and returned fire,” before calling 911 to report the incident.

It was about 10 p.m. when police reported they received calls about “two vehicles shooting at each other,” and they were able to quickly locate the cars and stop them at a nearby Waffle House.

No injuries were reported from the shooting, according to the police.

At the traffic stop, police arrested Daverin Rashod Simpkins.

The 22-year-old Greenville man was charged with attempted murder, possession of a gun during the commission of a violent crime, pointing/presenting a firearm, discharing a firearm into a vehicle, possession of a firearm/ammunition by a violent felon, unlawful weapon and unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to jail records.

Jail records show Simpkins remains behind bars at the Greenville County Detention Center, and Greenville Police Department spokesman Donald Porter said more charges could be filed from the incident as there were two other occupants in the Chevrolet at the time of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.