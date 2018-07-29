Watch Dr. Who hero in ‘biggest roll’ with partially nude somersaults in an NC hotel

It was a full moon outside and a full moon inside a North Carolina hotel this weekend.

John Barrowman was seen in his “biggest roll” in the hallway of the Raleigh Sheraton on July 28 in a video that had hundreds of thousands of views on social media.

Barrowman — best known for roles Dr. Who and in comic book shows such as Arrow and The Flash — was in town for Raleigh Supercon when he decided to have some fun at his hotel and around downtown.

Barrowman is seen doing seven somersaults down the hallway of the hotel — all with his pants down, exposing his rear. Barrowman rises from his rolls and stumbles forward, still with his pants partially down.

“This just happened. #raleigh #hotassman #imreal #northcarolina #gaypride #supercon JB,” Barrowman wrote on Instagram.

And this isn’t the first time the Dr. Who hero has posted similar hijinks.

In February, he low crawled through a St. Louis hotel hallway with his pants below his behind.

“I’m going commando,” he tells the camera.

Fans reacted on social media, telling Barrowman it was his “biggest roll” yet.

Warning: This video contains partial nudity.

Later that night, Barrowman tweeted a photo of himself spreadeagle on his back in front of the window of a Raleigh bail bonds business.

“#stillgotit #open #raleigh #northcarolina #supercon having fun after dinner. #beyourself JB,” he wrote.