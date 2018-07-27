Taser didn’t stop a barefoot man doing karate after he crashed into a semi, cops say

It took more than a Taser to take down a barefoot man who danced in the highway after a car crash Wednesday evening.
Jordan Klock crashed his car after side-swiping a semi-truck in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, police say, and then broke out into some moves before trying to scale the vehicle he ran into. According to CBS58, witnesses told authorities that the 30-year-old jumped over the median wall of Interstate 43 — and that’s when he was confronted by a lone deputy who tried to stop Klock from going into oncoming traffic.
The suspect ran toward the deputy, who used a Taser on the man after he refused to get on the ground, police told CBS58.
But Klock, who police say was on some type of drug, fell to the ground for a moment before ripping the Taser out of his chest, according to a police report obtained by Fox6. He is accused of continuing to walk down the highway while showing off karate moves.
His fists clenched, Klock allegedly refused to listen to orders from the deputy and instead acted in an “erratic” manner. Police say more officers arrived once the single deputy asked for assistance, Fox6 reported, and four cops tackled Klock as he tried to jump over the highway median again.
Klock received a cut above his right eye from the take-down, police told the Patch, and managed to pick up the quartet of officers as they tried to restrain him. He was sedated with medication and sent to a local hospital. after authorities bound his wrist and legs.
Officials say they placed Klock in the “Special Needs” section of the Milwaukee County Jail, where he grew “combative.” According to the Patch, he was sent back to the hospital for more treatment.
Klock — convicted of operating while intoxicated in 2013 and 2009 — is charged with OWI for third offense/drugs, resisting/obstructing and second degree recklessly endangering safety, according to CBS58.
