A woman driving in Indianapolis missed a turn, left the roadway and plowed into a family’s home, pinning a teen girl between a kitchen table and a wall, firefighters say. The girl had to be saved by firefighters and the home was left with $50,000 in damage. Indianapolis Fire Department

Driver pins teen between table and wall as car barrels into kitchen, Indiana firefighters say

By Jared Gilmour

jgilmour@mcclatchy.com

July 26, 2018 06:12 PM

Everything on the Indianapolis family’s kitchen table — an open jug of apple juice, some mail, napkins and a mug — seem normal enough, photos show.

Except, of course, the red car that had plowed into the unsuspecting family’s home, ripping through the garage and into its kitchen. The surprise collision left the family’s home in disarray, photos show.

The destruction happened just before 2 p.m. on Thursday in northeast Indianapolis, when a 21-year-old driver missed her turn, jumped off the roadway in her Honda and barreled into the home, according to Indianapolis firefighters.

The vehicle’s impact pinned a 15-year-old girl in the home between the kitchen table and a wall, firefighters said.

DjDb178WsAAS2l9.jpg
The incident left the siding ripped off the home’s garage, photos show.
Indianapolis Fire Department

Firefighters rescued the trapped girl when they got to the scene. She was uninjured, but was taken to be checked out, firefighters said.

37833785_2011030342248816_6856995075671457792_n.jpg
Tracks that appear to have been left by the car.
Indianapolis Fire Department

Police are now investigating the crash as well.

There’s about $50,000 in damage to the home’s kitchen and garage, firefighters estimated.

Photos from the scene, posted by the fire department on Facebook and Twitter, show the path the car took from the road, over a sidewalk, across the lawn and into the garage.

It appears the vehicle narrowly missed hitting three trees before ultimately striking the house.

The crash has displaced the three kids and two adults who live at the home, firefighters said.

