Gamer dumps his celebrity girlfriend to spend more time with 'Call of Duty'

No one can accuse Douglas Martin — aka “FaZe Censor — of not being laser-focused.
People can call him lots of things, and boy have they over the last few days, some in Spanish. But unfocused is not one of them.
The professional “Call of Duty” player has dumped his celebrity girlfriend — 26-year-old “sexiest weather girl on the planet” Yanet Garcia — the only girlfriend he’s ever had, so he can concentrate on winning a “Call of Duty” championship.
He had to “pick his poison,” the 23-year-old gamer explained in a 10-minute YouTube confessional he posted over the weekend for his 2.5 million followers.
“I don’t have time for a girlfriend,” he said.
Roughly translated: She got in the way.
“Would you chase your dreams or chase a girl?” pondered one person on Garcia’s Instagram page.
The day before Martin posted the video, which has garnered more than 20,000 comments so far, Garcia hinted at the break-up on Twitter with one word and two emojis: a sad face and broken heart.
They were a made-for-the-movies couple — the beauty and the nerd.
Garcia has made her name by wearing sexy clothing while presenting the weather and showcasing her rear view on social media. Her Instagram, followed by 6.5 million, is populated with photos of her most famous asset.
She grew her fan base during the World Cup, according to Fox News, as she supported Mexico in its quest. In an odd “good luck” ritual, she let two of her co-hosts kick her in the butt on live TV.
Comments