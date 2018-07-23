Four kinds of Goldfish recalled due to possibility of salmonella, company says

The possibility of salmonella in the ingredient whey powder, which caused massive recalls of Swiss rolls and some Ritz crackers, caused the third nationwide recall in five days when Pepperidge Farm recalled four kinds of Goldfish crackers.

Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar, Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion, Goldfish Baked With Whole Grain Extra Cheddar and Goldfish Mix Extra Cheddar & Pretzel have been recalled. The various packaging forms are listed here on Pepperidge Farm’s website.

The company’s site-posted recall notice said the company, “has been notified by one of its ingredient suppliers that whey powder in a seasoning that is applied to four varieties of crackers has been the subject of a recall by the whey powder manufacturer due to the potential presence of salmonella.”

The notice didn’t name the supplier. Neither Mondelez Global (makers of Ritz) nor Flowers Foods (makers of six brands of Swiss rolls) would name the whey powder supplier when asked by the Miami Herald.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Those with recalled Goldfish should toss them or click here for a refund.

Anyone with questions can call the company at 800-679-1791, 24 hours a day, or Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern time to speak to a customer service representative.