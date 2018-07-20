'May God be with you all!,' President Trump tweets of Missouri duck boat capsizing

Officials are taking to social media following news out of the Ozarks that 13 people have died and four remained missing when a duck boat capsized on Table Rock Lake near Branson, Missouri, on Thursday during severe weather.

Friday morning, President Donald Trump tweeted his “deepest sympathies” to victims of the tragedy and their families.

“My deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those involved in the terrible boat accident which just took place in Missouri,” Trump said on Twitter. “Such a tragedy, such a great loss. May God be with you all!”

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

My deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those involved in the terrible boat accident which just took place in Missouri. Such a tragedy, such a great loss. May God be with you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2018

More than an hour after the duck boat sank Thursday night, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson also took to Twitter, retweeting a news article about the rescue. He said he offered “prayers for all involved.”

By Friday morning, Parson said he was traveling to Branson to meet with law enforcement and rescue officials.

“Very sad to hear about this horrible accident — prayers for all those involved and the first responders who are assisting,” Parson wrote Thursday night.

At 9am this morning, we will join emergency response officials in Branson, MO with an update on the continuing response and recovery efforts to last night’s tragedy on Table Rock Lake. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) July 20, 2018

Very sad to hear about this horrible accident - prayers for all those involved and the first responders who are assisting. https://t.co/PQ56zagc0s — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) July 20, 2018

Parson later ordered all flags at all state and government offices to be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims.

By order of @GovParsonMO, effective immediately, all flags at all State and government offices will be flown at half-staff, until sunset, July 27, 2018, honoring the victims of the boating accident at Table Rock Lake in Stone County. — Missouri OA (@MissouriOA) July 20, 2018

Lawmakers and other officials from around the state have also chimed in:

Tragedy here in Missouri this evening. Heavy hearts for the families of those who have died and are hurt. And as always sincere thanks to the first responders. https://t.co/RrASkl0fcU — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) July 20, 2018

My heart breaks and my prayers go out to the families who lost loved ones in the boat accident near Branson last evening. An awful tragedy. — Rep. Vicky Hartzler (@RepHartzler) July 20, 2018

My thoughts and prayers are with the families affected by this tragedy. https://t.co/7DO2ZzIbV3 — U.S. Rep. Billy Long (@USRepLong) July 20, 2018

Deeply saddened by the tragedy at Table Rock Lake. My prayers are with the families and friends who lost their loved ones. Thank you to the first responders who are assisting. — Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) July 20, 2018

Local leaders from the Branson area, a popular spot in the state for tourists, are sharing feelings of sadness and shock.

Sheila Thomas, president and CEO of the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce, said on Twitter, “Tragedy struck last night on my beloved Table Rock Lake and my heart is hurting. Praying for the grief stricken families and the injured, and the hearts of the first responders. And thankful for prayers of others. We will make it through this time as a community by God’s grace.”

Tragedy struck last night on my beloved Table Rock Lake and my heart is hurting. Praying for the grief stricken families and the injured, and the hearts of the first responders. And thankful for prayers of others. We will make it through this time as a community by God’s grace. — Sheila Thomas (@SheilaThomas1) July 20, 2018

My heart hurts tonight for the families impacted by the boat accicident on Table Rock Lake. Thank you to the first responders! Branson’s prayers are with the families and loved ones impacted by this tragic event. — Jeff Seifried (@JeffSeifried) July 20, 2018

Branson Mayor Karen Best posted a tweet after 3 a.m. Friday saying community members remain “resilient” despite the loss of lives, “however, tonight we grieve.”

My heart is heavy tonight for our community. A beautiful Table Rock boat ride turned tragic. Our community came together tonight to love and support those whose lives were changed forever. We are resilient and will smile again; however, tonight we grieve. #bransonstrong — Mayor Karen Best (@karenbest) July 20, 2018

Herschend Family Entertainment, the company that runs and operates the nearby Showboat Branson Belle, issued a statement on its Twitter, saying that it would be suspending cruises Friday. Several people on the Branson Belle had witnessed two duck boats — including the one that sank to the bottom of the lake — struggling to make it to the shore in the thrashing waves during the severe weather Thursday night.

“All of us at Herschend Family Entertainment are heartbroken about the accident that happened last evening on Ride the Ducks,” it said. “Our prayers are with the victims and the team at Ripley’s Entertainment.”