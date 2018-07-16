Driver fled traffic stop — and dragged Ohio police officer more than a mile, video shows

A driver who was stopped for having no headlights on his car sped away from police last week — and took an officer with him, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol.

Jamel Patton, 22, was stopped Thursday night, authorities said, reported WFMJ. After pulling Patton over, Trooper Michael Miller smelled marijuana coming from the car, police said, the news station reported.

Miller then asked Patton multiple times to step out of the car. But instead of cooperating, Patton took off, troopers said, according to WFMJ. Video shows Miller struggle as the car begins to speed away. Another trooper, Ray Ellis, immediately runs back to his car and follows the suspect’s vehicle. That officer had been called in as backup to help remove Patton from the car, the Independent reported.

Patton’s car was moving at a rate of speed that exceeded the 35-mph limit, troopers told the Independent.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Ellis soon catches up to the vehicle, video shows, and Miller can be seen hanging on to the back door. The car slows down, allowing Miller to let go, then speeds off again, according to the video. Miller appears to be OK as he’s getting up, and yells at the trooper to “go after him,” the video shows.

Lt. Robert Sellers told the Independent it’s a “miracle” that Miller suffered only minor injuries. Miller was dragged almost two miles, according to WFMJ.

A search was underway for Patton, who turned himself in to police Friday, the Youngstown Vindicator reported. Patton faces charges of felonious assault, resisting arrest and failure to comply, according to the newspaper.