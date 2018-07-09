Mom gave boy weed if he was good and took it away when he was bad, Indiana cops say

A mom and her girlfriend's unconventional method of parenting sent them to jail in early July, according to Fox 59.
Police say the boy, whose age was not released, was sometimes given marijuana if he “did something good," and that the couple would "ground him from marijuana” if he misbehaved, the station reported.
Susan Glascock and Melissa Burton, both 36, of Greenfield, Ind., now face charges of felony neglect of a dependent, and Glascock faces an additional charge of domestic battery, according to the Greenfield Reporter.
Both women pleaded not guilty in their first appearance, according to the paper.
Police say they were initially called to the couple's apartment on June 25 after the boy, who is Burton's son, got into a fight with Glascock, according to the Indy Star. Police say Glascock tackled the 100-pound boy and had to be pulled off of him by Burton before the boy punched Glascock and fled the building, the paper reported.
Police say the fight began over how much money Burton and her son had received for selling video games at a store, and when the two women began shouting at each other, he tried to step in, Fox 59 reported.
In police interviews, the boy told investigators the women gave him drugs and taught him how to roll marijuana cigarettes, according to the Greenfield Reporter. The boy's grandfather told police Glascock had hit the boy before, the paper reported.
The boy's grandfather told police he "lost it" when he saw the couple give the boy marijuana, after which they allegedly told him they would not do it again, the Indy Star reported. Prosecutors said both Burton and Glascock admitted to giving the boy the drug, though they gave different numbers for how many times they had done so, according to the paper.
The grandfather told police the boy was "in a terrible living condition and needed to be removed," according to Fox 59.
Both women were given a $1,000 bond and are now out of jail, the station reported.
