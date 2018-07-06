Man sexually assaulted 80-year-old woman and shot her through the eyelids, police say

An 80-year-old woman escaped a brush with death Sunday after a police say a man assaulted her and shot her in the face with her own gun, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
"I looked toward my door and there was a man standing there in a hat naked," the woman, identified only as Shevaun, told Fox 5. "He said, 'I'm going to rape you, then I'm going to have to kill you.'"
She told the station homeless people had begun living near her neighborhood, and so she asked him where he lived. "I live here now," the man replied, she told the station.
She told the Las Vegas Review-Journal the man hit her and attempted to sexually assault her during the invasion, and that he wandered through her home taking valuables. At one point, she retrieved an antique gun from underneath her couch, but the man knocked it away from her and took it, she told the paper.
Derek Stonebarger, who described himself as a friend of the woman, wrote a statement about the alleged assault on Facebook and quoted the woman.
"I was trying to be nice and keep my wits about me the whole time. I asked him — is that a tattoo of your girlfriend on your arm? He wasn’t amused ... He's probably not amused that I’m still alive either," Shevaun said in the statement.
After rummaging through her home, the man turned to leave — and then used her own gun to shoot her in the face, she told 8 News NOW.
"I was still sitting on the couch and all of a sudden, he turned around with that gun in his hand and went like that and shot it," she told the station.
In a statement, Stonebarger said the bullet "miraculously entered one side of the victims face and exited the other without penetrating her skull or causing any permanent brain damage." The bullet had grazed the woman's eyelids and she now has stitches in her face, she told Fox 5.
She played dead until the man left, after which she called 911, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. "I wasn’t scared,” she told the paper. “I just kept thinking I don’t wanna die this way. I can’t die this way.”
The suspect, 53-year-old Herbert Scott Rogers, was arrested the next day, the Las Vegas Sun reported. He is charged with attempted murder, sexual assault, kidnapping, battery to commit sexual assault, burglary and robbery, according to the paper.
“This was obviously a very terrible crime on some of our most vulnerable,” Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Laz Chavez said, according to the Review-Journal.
Shevaun is now out of the hospital and recovering well, Fox 5 reported, and is asking people to donate to help animals rather than raise money for her.
“I knew she was a tough lady, but the way she spoke to him ... the way she played it cool the entire time. Her strength is remarkable," Stonebarger wrote on Facebook. "She’s already talking about testifying against him in court."
