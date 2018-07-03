He stabbed his 15-year-old sister to death when she took 'too long' in the bathroom, Georgia cop says

A 15-year-old girl was stabbed to death by her older brother on June 18 after he became upset that she was taking too long in the bathroom, a Dunwoody, Ga., police officer said in court Monday, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Keaira Henderson was a 15-year-old student at Alpharetta High School who dreamed of becoming a lawyer, according to a GoFundMe page. "Keaira had a way with words but sadly her voice has been silenced," the page reads.
Now her brother, 27-year-old Gavin Henderson, faces murder charges in her death, according to jail records.
Police say they were first called to a Dunwoody, Ga., apartment complex at around 3:20 p.m. on June 18 after a 911 caller reported someone hitting a teen girl, CBS 46 reported.
When police arrived, they found Keaira lying dead in a hallway of her apartment complex suffering from multiple stab wounds, Sgt. Robert Parsons of the Dunwoody Police Department told Fox 5.
Later, a call came in from a nearby store, where Henderson had allegedly walked inside with a hunting knife and asked a clerk to call 911 because there had been an "accident," according to WSB.
"He had a knife, a big knife, a big size. He put it on the counter," store worker Shehab Faisal told the station. "He just (asked) me, 'Can you call the cops?' I said, 'Why?' He said, 'There’s been an accident.' He (was) showing me blood on his hands and t-shirt."
Henderson surrendered to police without incident, according to Fox 5. "We recovered a knife at that time that we do believe was the murder weapon," Parsons told the station.
"I can't imagine the pain (the family is) going through," he told WXIA. "The incident itself is horrible and it's something that's affected many of our police officers today."
Keaira's mother told CBS 46 her son has "severe anger management issues" and that he stabbed his sister because he wanted to use the bathroom and Keaira was inside.
A police detective testified that Keaira and Henderson's 12-year-old sister were in the apartment when the fight began, and told police there "was an altercation about Keaira taking too long in the bathroom, which led to the fighting," according to the AJC.
Henderson had moved back in with the family after being released from a prison in Florida, Keaira's mother told CBS 46.
"I was very sad that it was a teenager involved and that she lost her life, and then to find out it was done by a family member," neighbor Andrica Dudley told Fox 5. "It's real scary for anyone to have to see something like that. You never think that would happen where you live."
Gavin Henderson is now charged with aggravated assault, cruelty to children in the 1st degree and murder, according to jail records. He was not given bond.
Comments