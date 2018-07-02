Cops investigating 7 separate shootings — in the same park where father was killed in tent

A father of two was shot to death while his young daughters slept in their tent in Malibu Creek State Park. Police are now investigating seven previous shootings at the park between November 2016 and June 2018, according to CNN.

There were two shootings in 2016, Nov. 3 and 9, CNN reported. There were four more in 2017: June 6, July 22 and July 30. And a seventh on June 18.

Tristan Beaudette, of Irvine, California, was found fatally shot in the head about 4:45 a.m. on June 22, according to the Los Angeles Times. His daughters, ages 4 and 2, were in the tent with him at the time, but were not hurt.

Authorities don’t have a suspect or any leads in the case, according to CBS.

State Park Superintendent Tony Hoffman told KTLA that the shooting happened in an area of the park with 63 campsites, which were likely occupied when Beaudette was killed.

Locator map of Malibu Park, California where 5 shootings over 2 years have been reported.

Lt. Rodney Moore told the Los Angeles Times that police believe Beaudette was shot in the tent while the children were present."We are working this as a homicide at this point," he told the newspaper.





The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement to CNN that detectives haven’t found a motive for Beaudette’s shooting and there’s no evidence yet to suggest his death is connected to the other seven incidents.

In January 2017, Meliss Tatangelo posted on Facebook that she and her boyfriend had been camping in her car at the state park when they heard a loud noise about 5 a.m.

When she checked the back of her car later, she saw a bullet hole and found a bullet in the back of her car, she wrote.

Investigators told her that it was from a shotgun fired about 20 feet away, she said."If the bullet was fired even an inch higher, it would have hit me," she wrote.

And in November 2016, wildlife biologist James Rogers was struck by bird shot from a shotgun while he slept in a hammock in Tapia Park, just south of Malibu Creek State Park, according to the Los Angeles Times.

He told the newspaper in a recent interview that he believes he was shot at close range, and police never found a suspect.

Beaudette had taken his daughters on the camping trip while his wife prepared for an exam. He and his wife were getting ready to relocate to the Bay Area for new jobs, according to a GoFundMe page set up for his family.

The GoFundMe page described Beaudette, a research chemist, as an "amazing father, husband, son and brother" who was "out doing something he adored in life, being in the outdoors with his two young girls."

"You were admired by so many for your devotion to your wife and two daughters," the page said. As of Monday morning, the account had raised $153,142 for Beaudette’s family.

Malibu Creek State Park, in the Calabasas area of Los Angeles, was used to film movies and TV shows including "MASH" and "Planet of the Apes."