'Nothing' will be safe if fireworks go boom after 9 p.m., anonymous Michigan letter warns

Despite a township ordinance that allows fireworks to go boom up until midnight, an anonymous Michigan neighbor has allegedly threatened his or her neighbors to not set any fireworks off after 9 p.m. this week — or there will be consequences.
Tony Ivanaj posted about the threatening letter to the Chesterfield Michigan public Facebook group on Sunday.
"A few people in the Eagle's Nest subdivision have received a very INCRIMINATING letter by a resident," Ivanaj wrote. " ... What the person sent out is nothing to shrug off, these are legitimate threats from a coward hiding behind anonymity."
He also posted a photo of the letter that he says at least four neighbors received.
"If I hear ONE explosion after 9PM, ANY DAY THIS WEEK — I will make your lives on Dove lane insanely miserable," the letter says. "Again, ANY NIGHT THIS WEEK — Sunday night through Thursday night, and s--t will hit the fan."
In the letter, the person who wrote it says he or she starts work at 4 a.m. and last year on July 4 there were "very loud and obnoxious fireworks being blown off," so the person only got about two hours of sleep that night.
"If this happens again this year ... I will make yours, and your neighbors' lives miserable for days and months to come," the letter says. " ... I'll keep the retaliations lasting forever. You don't know when I'll retaliate, but it WILL happen, and it will happen over and over again."
Ivanaj told FOX2 that he understands why the anonymous person is upset.
"The fireworks display here and across the neighborhood, they were pretty large," he told the station.
Ivanah said four people who got the letter notified the police department.
The Chesterfield Township Police Department told WXYZ that it is investigating after receiving reports about the threatening letter.
About three hours after Ivanaj posted about the letter, the police department posted about firework ordinances on its own Facebook page. The department did not say if the timing was intentional.
"As the fourth of July approaches, we would like to remind all citizens that the use of fireworks is allowable only the day before the holiday, the day of, and the day after," the post says. "Fireworks are not to be used between midnight and 8 am on any of these days. Violation of the fireworks ordinance could result in a citation!"
The letter ends with the person saying "nothing of yours will be considered safe" if any neighbors blow off fireworks.
