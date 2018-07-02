He wanted the rattlesnake to surprise his neighbor — so he bit the rattle off, police say

Stories including a rattlesnake often involve a bite.

This story is no different. Save for the fact that it was the Texas rattlesnake that was bitten.

Although the snake had its rattles removed, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, it was not done for the sole purpose of mutilating the snake. It was done by one neighbor to make it a more efficient weapon to cause "serious bodily injury," to another.

Felton Sauter was arrested after the sheriff's office said he "bit off the snake's rattle so it would not be heard and then released it into the neighbor's RV," abc13.com reported.

The incident occurred June 17, following a heated argument between Sauter and his next-door neighbor Keith Monroe, who told mystatesman.com that he saw his neighbor leaving Monroe's trailer later that evening in Davis, which is less than an hour from Austin.

Felton Sauter Caldwell County Sheriff's Office

After another confrontation, Moore said he went in his trailer and spotted the 3-foot-long snake curled up inside, telling mystatesman.com, “I freaked out. I couldn’t believe this happened," before killing the snake with a machete.





Monroe then called law enforcement, telling responding deputies that the 39-year-old Sauter entered his trailer without permission and placed the rattlesnake inside, according to an arrest report, that confirmed that "the snake's rattles had been removed."

Sauter was arrested on misdemeanor charges of deadly conduct and criminal trespass of a habitation, kfor.com reported.

"I haven't seen or heard anything like that since the old cowboy days," Monroe said, according to abc13.com. "They used to throw a snake in the room with the two gamblers and whoever got bit won."

According to jail records, Sauter remained in jail as of June 29, with his bond set at $15,000 for the combined charges, mystatesman.com reported.

