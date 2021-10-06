Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:

3-5-3, FB: 4

(three, five, three; FB: four)

