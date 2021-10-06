Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
2-1-9-6, FB: 2
(two, one, nine, six; FB: two)
