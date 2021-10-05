Lottery

SC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

02-03-29-37-39, Lucky Ball: 17

(two, three, twenty-nine, thirty-seven, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

08-14-32-33-34, Power-Up: 2

(eight, fourteen, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four; Power, Up: two)

3-3-3, FB:

(three, three, three; FB: zero)

3-8-9, FB: 8

(three, eight, nine; FB: eight)

7-7-4-3, FB:

(seven, seven, four, three; FB: zero)

0-6-6-2, FB: 8

(zero, six, six, two; FB: eight)

12-22-54-66-69, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 2

(twelve, twenty-two, fifty-four, sixty-six, sixty-nine; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $685 million

  Comments  
