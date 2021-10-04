Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:
3-6-3-6-8
(three, six, three, six, eight)
