Lottery
SC Lottery
These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:
12-23-32-38-47, Lucky Ball: 11
(twelve, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: eleven)
Estimated jackpot: $34 million
06-08-17-26-29, Power-Up: 2
(six, eight, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-nine; Power, Up: two)
5-1-0, FB: 9
(five, one, zero; FB: nine)
4-0-7, FB: 8
(four, zero, seven; FB: eight)
1-1-8-2, FB: 9
(one, one, eight, two; FB: nine)
6-9-0-9, FB: 8
(six, nine, zero, nine; FB: eight)
Estimated jackpot: $620 million
Comments