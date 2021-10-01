Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:
8-0-1-1-3
(eight, zero, one, one, three)
The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:
8-0-1-1-3
(eight, zero, one, one, three)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments