Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
6-1-6-0, FB: 6
(six, one, six, zero; FB: six)
Comments