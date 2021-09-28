Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

6-1-6-0, FB: 6

(six, one, six, zero; FB: six)

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

September 28, 2021 4:50 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

September 28, 2021 4:50 AM

Lottery

GA Lottery

September 28, 2021 4:50 AM

Lottery

SC Lottery

September 28, 2021 4:49 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

September 28, 2021 4:49 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

September 28, 2021 4:49 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service